Super Bowl 2023: All You Need to Know about Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on February 13. The Chiefs will be the favourites to win the blockbuster match as they have won the last three fixtures against Philadelphia Eagles. Besides, Kansas City Chiefs are playing their third Super Bowl in the last four years. The team will be the favourites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Andy Reid’s side are heading to the Super Bowl on a seven-game winning streak and have NFL’s Most Valuable Player in their line-up. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently collected his second career MVP Award. Mahomes was sensational in 2022 as he led the league with a career-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdown passes. Mahomes won the award in 2018 as well.

The Chiefs boast of the best offence in the league, courtesy of Mahomes.

But Philadelphia Eagles are among the most complete team in NFL, finishing third in total offence (389.1 yards) and scoring (28.1 points) and second in total defence (301.5). How the Eagles’ league-leading defence holds up against Kansas City Chiefs may ultimately determine the winner on Monday. The revealing stat is that Kansas City (16-3) had the top-ranked passing offense in the league during the regular season, averaging 297.8 yards.

Super Bowl 57 is as close to a toss-up as they come. Dubbed as the battle of heavyweights, the match is expected to be a thrilling affair. In addition to some amazing football, fans are also looking forward to Rihanna’s performance at the halftime show. On the eve of Super Bowl LVII, here is everything you need to know.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 57?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 57. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions.

On what date will Super Bowl 57 be played?

Super Bowl 57 will be played on February 13.

What time will Super Bowl LVII begin?

Super Bowl LVII will begin at 5:00 am IST.

What is the venue of Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Read all the Latest Sports News here