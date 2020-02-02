Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: Performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Everything You Need to Know

The Super Bowl LIV is all set to take place on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The finale will see San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battling it out for the championship. A part of NFL Super Bowl LIV, the halftime show is one of the most watched segments around the world and will be co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

As the big day approaches near, the artists are preparing hard to make it a hit. While there have been numerous memorable moments in the previous Super Bowl halftime show, this year will also be delivering a power-packed performance by JLo and Shakira.

The announcement about the artists was made back in September 2019. JLo posted an Instagram picture to confirm the news, with the caption, "Going to set the world on fire. @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV"

Who all are performing on 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will come together to perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show. During a press conference on Thursday, Jennifer noted that it will be the first time when two Latinas will headline the show.

The show will also include a tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Shakira said in the conference they will be remembering Kobe on Sunday She added, "we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

When to watch the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show?

The Halftime Show will air when the first two quarters of the game will reach a conclusion. Since the Super Bowl Kickoff is from the 5 am IST time on February 3, the Halftime Show can be expected sometime between 6.30 am to 7 am IST.

