Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: Performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Everything You Need to Know

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: Performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Everything You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 2, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: Performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Everything You Need to Know
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl LIV (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Super Bowl LIV is all set to take place on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The finale will see San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battling it out for the championship. A part of NFL Super Bowl LIV, the halftime show is one of the most watched segments around the world and will be co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

As the big day approaches near, the artists are preparing hard to make it a hit. While there have been numerous memorable moments in the previous Super Bowl halftime show, this year will also be delivering a power-packed performance by JLo and Shakira.

The announcement about the artists was made back in September 2019. JLo posted an Instagram picture to confirm the news, with the caption, "Going to set the world on fire. @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV"

View this post on Instagram

Going to set the world on ?????? @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Who all are performing on 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will come together to perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show. During a press conference on Thursday, Jennifer noted that it will be the first time when two Latinas will headline the show.

The show will also include a tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Shakira said in the conference they will be remembering Kobe on Sunday She added, "we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

When to watch the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show?

The Halftime Show will air when the first two quarters of the game will reach a conclusion. Since the Super Bowl Kickoff is from the 5 am IST time on February 3, the Halftime Show can be expected sometime between 6.30 am to 7 am IST.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram