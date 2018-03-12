English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Super Cup Draw Announced, Final Round to Kick Off on March 31
The draw for the final round of the inaugural edition of the Hero Super Cup was held today (March 12, 2018) at All India Football Federation Headquarters, the Football House in New Delhi. The draw was conducted by AIFF Senior Vice President Mr. Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das, FIFA Development Officer Mr. Prince Rufus and Delhi Soccer Association President Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran.
(Image: AIFF)
The final round which will be played on a knock-out format will kick-off on March 31 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhuwaneshwar and will be played among the top 6 teams of the Hero Indian Super League, and the Hero I-League along with the winners of the 4 qualifier matches.
The final is slated for April 20, 2018. However, keeping in mind the AFC Cup commitments of Bengaluru FC and Aizawl FC, the dates for the quarter-finals will be announced later.
The qualifiers which are to be played among teams ranked 7th to 10 in the Hero ISL and the Hero I-League would also be held at the same venue on March 15 and March 16 respectively.
Speaking at the draw, AIFF Senior Vice President Mr. Datta said: “The Hero Super Cup was formatted to include Hero Indian Super League teams in a tournament along with the Hero I-League clubs. This tournament will fascinate and enamour the length and breadth of the nation enhancing the growth of football in India.”
The draw for the final phase of the Hero Super Cup is as follows:
March 31, 2018: Chennaiyin FC vs Aizawl FC.
April 1, 2018: Bengaluru FC vs Qualifier 2 (Winner of NorthEast United vs Gokulam Kerala FC).
April 1, 2018: Qualifier 1 (Winner of Delhi Dynamos vs Churchill Brothers) vs Mohun Bagan.
April 2, 2018: Minerva Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC .
April 3, 2018: FC Goa vs Qualifier 4 (Winner of ATK vs Chennai City FC)
April 4, 2018: FC Pune City vs Shillong Lajong.
April 5, 2018: Kingfisher East Bengal vs Qualifier 3 (Winner of Mumbai City FC vs Indian Arrows).
April 6, 2018: NEROCA FC vs Kerala Blasters.
Quarter-finals: To be announced later.
April 16: Semi-final 1.
April 17: Semi-final 2.
FINAL: April 20.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
