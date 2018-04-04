Super Cup: FC Goa Down ATK 3-1 to Move to Quarters

FC Goa proved to be too hot for ATK as they beat them 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Super Cup here on Tuesday. Goa drew first blood through Spanish forward Ferran Corominas (45'+1') in the dying moments of the first half.ATK came back stronger in the second half to equalize via their captain cum manager Robert Keane (50') but couple of strikes within a span of 10 minutes from Goa through Hugo Boumous (69') and Brandon Fernandes (77') ensured that the Goan team faces their Hero Indian Super League opponent Jamshedpur FC in the quarterfinal encounter.The first half of the game between ATK and FC Goa began on an attacking note, with ATK managing a corner within the first minute but a poor shot ensured they stay eluded from gathering a lead early in the game.The Keane-led Kolkata outfit went on to show their intent, consistently attacking on the Goan post, twice getting extremely close, but the lack of a good finish denied them from an early lead.Goa started on their forward move a little late but the story wasn't much different at their end as well, until a pass from Brandon Fernandes to their unmarked Spanish forward Ferran Corominas (45' + 1'), ensured that the Goan team stamp their authority in the game taking a lead during injury time.The first half of the game came to end with FC Goa leading 1-0 against ATK.The second half began with ATK again leading the attack with an equalizer in the 50th minute from their captain. There after ATK kept pressing hard for a lead but the Goan defence did not allow them to break in.Goa again started slowly but struck early when a brilliant lofted pass from Corominas at the center line to French Hugo Boumous in the 69th minute, saw the French make a beautiful run to the ATK box making no mistakes in finding the back of the net bringing back FC Goa in the lead.It also struck through Brandon Fernandes in the 77th minute to ensure it finished the game with a 3-1 win.