Super Cup: Late Udanta Strike Helps Bengaluru Beat Gokulam Kerala
Udanta Singh scored a stoppage time goal as Bengaluru FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 to seal their quarterfinal spot in the Super Cup football tournament.
Udanta in action against Bengaluru FC.
Bhubaneshwar: Udanta Singh scored a stoppage time goal as Bengaluru FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 to seal their quarterfinal spot in the Super Cup football tournament.
Henry Kisseka put the I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC in the lead in the 33rd minute but Miku restored parity for Bengaluru in the 70th minute before Udanta (90+5 minute) found the match-winner for the Indian Super League runners-up side with a few seconds left in the match.
The first half began with Gokulam FC pressing hard. However, it was Bengaluru who had the first clear chance to take a lead in the 11th minute, when Sunil Chetri failed to find the back of the net, thanks to a brilliant save from the Kerala side goalkeeper Nikhil Barnard.
Thereafter, a series of attacks plied on both sides yielding no results.
However, a brilliant pass in the 33rd minute from Gokulam FC's Macedonian forward Hristijan Denkovski to Henry Kisseka gave the I-League outfit a crucial lead in the game.
Bengaluru pressed hard constantly on Gokulam FC but some brilliant interceptions and a solid defence coupled with some error-free goalkeeping kept their opponents at bay.
Bengaluru FC nearly scored one in the 50th minute through Subhashis Bose, but the ball hit the post. Their continued effort finally yielded results when Miku scored in the 70th minute through a brilliant back heel pass from Udanta, beating Gokulam FC goalkeeper Bernard.
Thereafter, it was Bengaluru FC dominating the field, pressing high up in the attack with large numbers in a bid to take the lead and their efforts finally brought results through a brilliant goal from Udanta in the dying seconds of the injury time.
