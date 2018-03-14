The Indian summer is known to be quite punishing and playing the Super Cup in such conditions has been a much discussed topic. Delhi Dynamos defender Pritam Kotal, who turned out for Mohun Bagan and ATK last season is worried that the heat will trouble his teammates.Delhi Dynamos finished eighth in the fourth season of the Indian Super League and are playing Churchill Brothers who finished ninth in the I-League in the qualifying rounds of the first edition of the Super Cup on March 15th in Cuttack.“Bhubhaneshwar will be extremely hot in the summer and that is definitely going to trouble mostly foreign players. Some Indian players may also face trouble,” Kotal told News18 Sports in a telephonic conversation.“It will be difficult, but having the Super Cup means more games for us players, which is never a bad thing,” reasons Kotal. Teams have played 18 games before this in the league stages and unless there are continental commitments, the domestic season stands over without the Super Cup.In the latter half of February, a short term minded AIFF introduced the Super Cup, and since then it has copped flak from many. Jamshedpur FC’s coach Steve Coppell wasn’t impressed while I-League champions Minerva Punjab’s owner aren’t happy about the added financial pressure either.“Churchill Brothers had a bad season in the I-league, and they will look to make amends with the Super Cup, so we are expecting an intense game. It won’t be easy,” predicts Kotal about the upcoming match.The season hasn’t been the best one for the Delhi Dynamos either, they hit rock bottom with five defeats on the bounce, but have restored some pride since the turn of the year.A morale boosting home win against high flying Bengaluru FC and the comeback from a couple of goals down to beat ATK have been some of the standout results this year.“We probably took a little too long to settle down into a system and that was our problem. But things have changed and even Manuel Arana’s addition has helped a lot,” says Kotal.“Our belief returned in Chennai when we fought back and came away with a point from a very tough game,” points out Kotal.The Dynamos led by coach Manuel Angel Portugal managed to hold Chennaiyin FC to a draw in both their meetings. Champions in 2015 Chennaiyin FC, have another shot at glory and equaling ATK’s tally of two titles when they take on Bengaluru FC in the final of the Indian Super League on March 17th.“We ended our season positively with no defeats in the final six games, so we are confident about our playoff,” points out Kotal. If the Delhi Dynamos can beat Churchill in the qualifying tie, then Kotal will come up against his former club Mohun Bagan.“It’s one game at a time for us,” the defender signs off.