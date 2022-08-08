'Superb Display of Teamwork And Skills': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Satwik-Chirag After Duo Clinch Gold in CWG

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history on Monday and clinched gold medal for India in the men’s doubles event at 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating the English pair of Ben Lane & Sean Vendy. The Indian duo produced a dominant show in the summit clash to outclass their opponents 21-15, 21-13 in straight games.

They became the first Indian pair to claim the gold medal in the men’s doubles category at the Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the duo and hailed their teamwork and skills to clinch the gold medal in mega event.

“India’s Badminton contingent has redefined success and excellence. Superb display of teamwork and skills by @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04. Proud of them for bringing home the Gold medal. May they keep winning more laurels for India in the times to come. #Cheer4India,” PM Modi tweeted.

It was an one-sided affair where the English duo lacked consistency as they played good in bits and pieces but failed to match the intensity of Satwik and Chirag.

Satwik and Chirag were part of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title earlier this year in Bangkok. They were also a part of the mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where India finished with a silver medal after losing to Malaysia in the final.

Earlier on Monday, ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu and rising youngster Lakshya Sen clinched the gold medal in women’s singles and men’s singles competitions respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sindhu – Champion of Champions, as he congratulated the ace shuttler for claiming the gold in Birmingham.

“The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India,” PM Modi wrote.

