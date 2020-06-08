Supercars Racer Renee Gracie is Enjoying Career Switch to Selling Adult Videos as it Gives Her 'Good Money'

Renee Gracie from Australia had become the first full-time female Supercars racer a few years back. Now, the 25-year-old has made a career switch and is selling adult videos online but has no regrets whatsoever.

The Australian racer revealed that her previous vocation was worth very less money. The immense monetary benefit that Renee gets from her new career keeps her content.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Australia, she said, "It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamed of and I really enjoy it," adding, "I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at".

Her highest moment of success in the racing industry had come in the year 2015 when Renee had teamed up with Swiss racer Simona de Silverstro at Bathurst 1000. However, within the next two years, she faded away from the track, owing to some poor performances and lack of funding.