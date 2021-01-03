Supreme Court Could Hear Ex-India Goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey's Petition Against AIFF on Monday

Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey's petition against the All India Football Federation could be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, days after the AIFF approved an extension of its executive committee in violation of the Sports Code. According to Chaubey, the SC listed the hearing on January 4.

On December 16, Chaubey had filed a petition before the SC, seeking to direct the AIFF to hold elections "at an early date". But during its last Annual general Body Meeting (AGM) on December 22, when its four-year term of the current executive committee was to end, the AIFF general house approved an extension till the SC decides on a pending case.

However, AIFF president Praful Patel said he would not contest elections as and when they are held. Patel, who has been AIFF president since 2012, is ineligible to contest as per the Sports Code. "Tomorrow could be a big day for Indian football," Chaubey told .