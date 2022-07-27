Suraj Vashisht Becomes 1st Indian in 32 Years to Win Gold at Greco-Roman U17 World Wrestling Championships

Suraj Vashisht became the first Indian in 32 years to win a Greco-Roman U17 World Championship gold medal. The 16-year-old defeated European champion Faraim Mustafayev of Azerbaijan 11-0 in the 55kg weight class.

Vashisht from Rithal village in the Rohtak district of Haryana, is the first Indian since Pappu Yadav, who last won gold back in 1990. In fact, five different Indian grapplers reached the U17 World Championships final but did not emerge victorious.

SURAJ is India’s first Greco-Roman U17 world champion in 32 years with his 55kg at #WrestleRome India’s last champion at this level was Pappu YADAV in 1990 pic.twitter.com/kSwWnDPMId — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 26, 2022

Another Historic Feat after 32 years Suraj wins Gold in Greco-Roman (GR) ‍♂️ 55kg event at the 2022 World Cadet Championships #WrestleRome; becoming ‘s 1st GR U-17 World Champion in 32 yrs Pappu Yadav was the last U17 World Champion in 1990 @wrestling#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/0esZYPzz9u — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 26, 2022

“I have dreams to become the best in my weight class. Obviously, a senior world title is a dream as well,” he told United World Wrestling.

“He had a very open stance so we told him to close his hands,” India coach Inderjeet Singh was quoted as saying by UWW.

“Then the par terre defence of Indian wrestlers is weak so we told him not to be passive. He did well to defend a few par terre situations,” he added.

