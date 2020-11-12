Surging Bills Take 3-game Win Streak Into Game Vs. Cardinals

BUFFALO (7-2) at ARIZONA (5-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE Cardinals by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD Bills 4-5; Cardinals 5-3

SERIES RECORD Bills lead 7-4

LAST MEETING Bills beat Cardinals 33-18, Sept. 25, 2016 at Buffalo

LAST WEEK Bills beat Seahawks 44-34; Cardinals lost to Dolphins 34-31

AP PRO32 RANKING Bills No. 5, Cardinals No. 13

BILLS OFFENSE OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (7).

BILLS DEFENSE OVERALL (18), RUSH (21), PASS (15).

CARDINALS OFFENSE OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (12).

CARDINALS DEFENSE OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES The Cardinals will be able to host 4,200 fans for the second straight week at State Farm Stadium. The fans are placed in groups of two and spread across both sidelines and one end zone. They also must wear masks. … Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are the only two QBs in the NFL who have thrown for at least 15 touchdowns and run for at least five touchdowns this season. … Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs are two of the three receivers in the NFL with at least 60 catches and at least 700 yards receiving this year. … Buffalo has seven or more wins through nine games for the ninth time in team history. Its the first time since a 7-2 start in 1993. … The Bills have a two-game lead over the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East. Theyre trying to win their first division title since 1995. … Allen has five 300-yard passing games this season, which is one more than Buffalo combined for from 2013-19. The five are the most since Drew Bledsoe had seven in 2002. … Buffalos defense has 13 sacks and forced seven turnovers over its past three games. … The Bills have totaled 23 sacks in their seven wins and just one sack in their two losses. … The Bills enter the game on a three-game winning streak. They also had a four-game winning streak to start the season. … Arizona finishes up a three-game homestand that was wrapped around a bye week. The Cardinals last played a road game on Oct. 19 against Dallas and won’t play on the road again until Nov. 19 against Seattle. … The Cardinals are averaging 422 total yards per game which leads the NFL. They’ve had at least 400 yards six times which also leads the league. … Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips will be playing against his former team. He set career highs with 9 1-2 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss last season with the Bills. … The Cardinals have scored at least 21 points in 11 straight games. That’s the third-longest streak in the league behind Kansas City (20) and New Orleans (15). … Fantasy tip: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has caught five TD passes over the past three games and has flourished with opposing teams having to pay so much attention to Hopkins.

