Surprised at Being Conferred Padma Shri: Kidambi Srikanth
Noted badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday said that he was surprised when he got a call from the government about his selection for the Padma Shri
Kidambi Srikanth. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Noted badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday said that he was surprised when he got a call from the government about his selection for the Padma Shri.
"I am really happy and excited at getting the Padma Shri this evening. In fact, I was surprised when I was informed that I have been shortlisted for the award," Srikanth said.
"I had applied thinking that I was eligible for this award. Glad that even the screening committee thought as much. This is really motivating," he added with a smile.
After winning the prestigious award, Srikanth tweeted, "I am very happy to receive the prestigious Padmasri Award. I would like to thank Government of India and my Family, Coaches and Support Staff at the academy for always believing in me and taking good care of me. #padmaaward #padmaaward2018 #padmasriawardee #proudmoment
At 25, Srikanth is the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. Earlier, P.V. Sindhu got it at the age of 19.
Srikanth, an Arjuna awardee, was the first male badminton player to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold.
