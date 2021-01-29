News18 Logo

Surprised to Be Named for Padma Shri, One of the Biggest Moments of Life: Sudha Singh

Sudha Singh (Photo Credit: PTI)

Sudha Singh (Photo Credit: PTI)

Sudha Singh joined an elite list of track-and-field Padma Shri winners comprising the likes of Milkha Singh, Anju Bobby George and PT Usha among others.

She thought herself to be worthy of it but veteran long distance runner Sudha Singh was nonetheless surprised when her name figured in this year' Padma Shri award winners' list.

The 34-year-old from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh joined an elite list of track-and-field Padma winners comprising the likes of Milkha Singh, Anju Bobby George and P T Usha among others. She was nominated for this year's award by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"I was a bit surprised when I got the news that I have been awarded Padma Shri. I deserved to win it but you never know you will get it or not. I am grateful to the UP chief minister for nominating me," Sudha told PTI.


