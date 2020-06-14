SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Saina Nehwal, Gupreet Singh Sandhu Express Shock

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Saina Nehwal, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Vijender Singh led the sporting fraternity's reaction to the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the country. At just 34, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house on Sunday.

'Gone way too soon' was how both badminton star Saina Nehwal and Indian men's football team goalkeeper Gurpeeet Singh Sandhu reacted to the news.

In the sporting fraternity, Sushant is best remembered for playing the role of former Indian men's cricket team captain MS Dhoni in his biopic, for which the actor received a lot of accolades.

On Sunday as the news of Sushant's death spread like wildfire, Saina took to Twitter to express her shock over the happening and said the actor will be missed.

"Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni #SushantSinghRajput," Saina tweeted.

Gurpreet also said that it was an extremely early death and sent condolences to his family and friends.

"Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput , gone too soon. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," he said.

Boxer Vijender Singh reacted with, "Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput".

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Cricket Fraternity in Shock Over Passing Away of MS Dhoni Biopic Actor

Sushant debuted in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which was based around Chetan Bhagat's novel '3 Mistakes of My Life'. He went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.

Before coming in Bollywood, Sushant was a famous name in every household due to his popular role in the the Zee TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. He also showcased his dance skills in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Share this:
Next Story