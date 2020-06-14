Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Saina Nehwal, Gupreet Singh Sandhu Express Shock

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the country. At just 34, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house on Sunday.

'Gone way too soon' was how both badminton star Saina Nehwal and Indian men's football team goalkeeper Gurpeeet Singh Sandhu reacted to the news.

In the sporting fraternity, Sushant is best remembered for playing the role of former Indian men's cricket team captain MS Dhoni in his biopic, for which the actor received a lot of accolades.

On Sunday as the news of Sushant's death spread like wildfire, Saina took to Twitter to express her shock over the happening and said the actor will be missed.

"Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni #SushantSinghRajput," Saina tweeted.

Gurpreet also said that it was an extremely early death and sent condolences to his family and friends.

"Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput , gone too soon. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," he said.

Boxer Vijender Singh reacted with, "Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput".

We mourn the sad and tragic demise of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏



Let us all take a moment to mourn the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



This was the spirit of #SushantSinghRajput



A fighter can't end his life like this.



Really shocked and sad to hear about the loss of a talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant debuted in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which was based around Chetan Bhagat's novel '3 Mistakes of My Life'. He went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.

Before coming in Bollywood, Sushant was a famous name in every household due to his popular role in the the Zee TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. He also showcased his dance skills in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.