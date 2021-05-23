Sushil Kumar and His Associate Arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in Chhatrasal Murder Case: Report

India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of international wrestler, Sagar Rana by Delhi Police Special Cell. Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning. The police have also arrested the two-time Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar’s friend, who had been accompanying the wrestler ever since Sagar Rana’s murder.

Team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh arrested Sushil and his associate Ajay Kumar.

“Wrestler Sushil Kumar has not been arrested yet. A team of Delhi Police is present in Punjab," a Senior Official of Delhi Police told ANI.

Earlier today, ANI reported that a Senior Official of Delhi Police denied reports that Sushil Kumar has been arrested. That news came after on Saturday, it was widely reported that the decorated wrestler was nabbed by Delhi Police near Jalandhar for alleged links with the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

IANS also reported that His associate Ajay Kumar, accused in the case, has also been arrested.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police had said.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

They had also filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act

On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Dhankar due to injuries he sustained during the brawl.

The Delhi court had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.

