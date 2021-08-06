Sushil Kumar Becomes 'Emotional' from Tihar Jail as He Watched Ravi Dahiya Get Silver at Tokyo Olympics

Maligned wrestler Sushil Kumar became ’emotional’ watching Ravi Dahiya’s men’s freestyle 57kg final at Delhi’s Tihar jail, according to reports.

Ravi Dahiya fought a brave bout but could not overcome the Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev in the final on Thursday. The 23-year-old Indian had to settle for a silver medal as the ROC wrestler won the bout 7-4 on points.

Dahiya, who had reached the final by beating Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan with a last-minute fall in the semifinal, found Uguev, a two-time world champion, too strong and too determined to win the gold. The Russian won early points and then defended strongly, without giving Dahiya many chances.

Dahiya won India’s second silver medal in Olympic wrestling after Sushil Kumar who won in 66kg freestyle in the London Olympics in 2012. Sakshi Malik is India’s first woman to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics, she claimed bronze at Rio 2016. Yogeshwar Dutt had won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, while, KD Jadhav won India’s first wrestling medal, a bronze, at the 1952 Olympics.

India has won five medals, including two silver, at the Tokyo Olympics so far. Ravi became the first man to win a medal for India at Tokyo 2020 as prior him, India won three medals – Mirabai Chanu got home a silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in badminton and Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze in boxing. The Indian men’s hockey team made history as they clinched bronze, their first medal in 41 years.

