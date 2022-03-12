Sushil Kumar Giving Fitness and Wrestling Coaching to 6-7 Tihar Jail Inmates

Sushil Kumar, two-time Olympic medallist and a current murder suspect, has been allowed to give fitness and wrestling coaching while he is at Tihar Jail in the Chhatrasal murder case, where wrestler Sagar Dhankar was beaten to death.

Director General of Prisons said Sushil has been giving coaching to the prisoners who were interested in learning from him.

“We have allowed Sushil Kumar to give fitness and wrestling coaching to those prisoners who are interested, 6-7 prisoners are receiving coaching from him," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

There are a total of 17 accused in the alleged murder case, according to the police.

Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

In the first charge sheet, the police had said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers. Kumar’s bail was rejected earlier this month.

Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) had said that investigation has revealed that Kumar saw Dhankad as a budding wrestler and a tough competitor. “He saw him as a rival in wrestling. Dhankad was nephew of notorious gangster Kala Jathedi who was outraged and infuriated after his murder. Kumar also was supported by Neeraj Bawania. Following apprehensions of this conspiracy sparking a gang war a total of 18 arrests have been made by the Delhi Police to avert any such attempt," he said.

