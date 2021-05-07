'Sushil Kumar is Involved' - Alleges Wrestler Injured in Chhatrasal Brawl

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it is conducting raids in search of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and others in connection with a brawl that led to the death of a wrestler inside the Chhatrasal Stadium complex in north Delhi.

According to Indian Express, Delhi police said one of the injured, Sonu Mahal alleged Sushil Kumar was involved in the incident.

A senior police officer said Kumar, the only Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, is yet to join the investigation.

Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in Delhi and the neighbouring states, the police said. A 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Police are conducting raids on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana to nab absconding Sushil.

“We have recorded the statement of one of the victims, Sonu Mahal, who made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar. During investigation, we have found so far that the assailants came from outside," Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu was quoted by Indian Express.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area. Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, has been apprehended in connection with the case and a double-barrel gun has been seized from his possession.

According to police, a 23-year-old wrestler died and his two friends got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers inside Chhatrasal Stadium in northern part of city. Police said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an information regarding firing inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at Model Town police station.

Police reached the spot and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium. During enquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Model Town police station in this regard, they said in a statement. The injured were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Sagar, a resident of Model Town, Amit Kumar (27), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and Sonu (35), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

“The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot. “All the five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had told PTI.

During investigation, information regarding death of Sagar and injury to Sonu was received from Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, following which sections 302, 365, 120B of the IPC were registered, he said. Several teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons. Technical evidences relating to this incident have been obtained.

The details of the recovered vehicles are also being obtained from the concerned authority, police said. One Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, has been apprehended in this case, along with one double barrel gun, they said. Police said they have recovered two double barrel guns, seven live cartridges, two wooden sticks and five cars.

Official sources claimed that the incident took place due to a property dispute in the Model Town area. “It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Sushil Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault," an official source had told PTI.

