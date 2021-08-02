Sushil Kumar Named as Main Accused in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case Chargesheet

Sushil Kumar’s situation regarding the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case seems to going worse with each development with the two-time Olympic medallist still behind bars. Sushil is in jail in connection with the murder of Sagar Dhankar. Sagar and two of his friends were allegedly assaulted at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later. Sushil was arrested following a big search by Delhi Police as Sushil was hidden.

In the latest development to the case, Delhi Police has filed a 170-page chargesheet in the murder case, where Sushil Kumar has been named as the main accused. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat was arrested on May 23 by Delhi Police in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar on night of May 4-5 at Chhatrasal stadium. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively. Authorities said the two-time Olympic medallist was trying to evade his arrest for nearly 20 days and was continuously on the run.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Currently, Sushil has been following the Tokyo Olympics from behind the bars. A television has been arranged in the common area of Tihar jail in New Delhi after a request by Kumar’s lawyer to prison authorities.

“We have allowed Sushil to watch television in the common area of his ward along with others," Sandeep Goel, director general of Delhi prisons, told reporters.

“He had made a request through his lawyer for a TV to stay updated about wrestling matches and other happenings."

