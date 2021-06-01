Sushil Kumar's Arms License Suspended Post His Arrest in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

Sushil Kumar has had her arms license suspended after he was arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, where 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana died. Delhi Police said on Tuesday that the process of cancellation had been started by the License Department. Sushil Kumar has been in custody of the Delhi Police ever since his arrest on May 23, following days of him abdsconding. Sushil is being interrogated after he and his associates allegedly beat Rana and some others outside the stadium, after which Rana succumbed to his injuries.

“Arms License of wrestler Sushil Kumar has been suspended after he was arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. The cancellation process has started by the License Department," Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Monday, Delhi Police shared that Sushil Kumar was being taken to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where he allegedly hid in an attempt to recover his mobile phone for more evidence.

Sushil Kumar was produced before the court on Saturday at the end of the remand period. “In the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to allow the application of the police for four days only," Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area. He was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.

The police also has a video evidence on Sushil Kumar, the screengrabs of which have emerged that shows the double-Olympic medallist and his associates assaulting a man with sticks.

In the video, Sushil Kumar can be seen hitting Sagar Dhankar, Sonu Mahal and others. The police has the complete video, which is of 19-20 secs, as evidence. This video was found on Sushil’s close aide Prince’s phone. Several cases have been lodged against Prince too.

The police had revealed that Sushil made his followers record the video of the incident to spread fear in the wrestling circuit and ensure his influence.

“Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told a court last week.

The visuals show the Sagar Ratna, the injured wrestler, lying on the ground while Sushil Kumar and three others surround him.

(With Agency Inputs)

