Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Sushila Devi Likmabam, Judo

Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi belongs to Heingang Mayai Leikai located in Imphal East district. Born in 1995, she is the second oldest among four children. Right from the very beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an international Judo player, took Sushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002. In Khuman, she started receiving training at a very young age. She also trained under Sabitri Chanu of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Special Area Games (SAG) Khuman Lampak.

In 2017, Sushila joined Manipur Police.

Age - 26

Sports/Discipline - Judo

Working Ranking - 46

Major Achievements

Silver – Commonwealth Games, 2014

Gold – Commonwealth Judo Championship, 2019

Asian Open Championships

Silver – Hong Kong, 2018

Hong Kong, 2018 Silver – Hong Kong, 2019

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The 26-year-old clinched one of the continental quotas to book her spot for Tokyo 2020. She is one of the two highest-ranked Asians, who are outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings. Her rank is 46th on the OGQ rankings with 989 points. She will compete in the women’s extra-lightweight division (48kg).

Recent Performances

Sushila’s performance in the Tashkent Grand Slam 2021 held at the Humo Arena was not up to her standards. In the women’s 48 kg first round, Sushila started on a positive note and defeated her Russian counter-part Anastasia Pavlenko. However, the 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist could not progress beyond the second round, losing to Mongolian judoka Urantsetseg Munkhbat by Ippon.

