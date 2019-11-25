Take the pledge to vote

Suspended Indian Archers Bag Recurve Bronze, Medal Assured in Compound Event

Indian archers, who are competing under a neutral flag due to the suspension of Indian federation, bronze medal in the recurve mixed pair and assured themselves a medal in the compound mixed pair.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Suspended Indian Archers Bag Recurve Bronze, Medal Assured in Compound Event
Indian Archery (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kolkata: The embattled Indian archers overcame all odds to ensure two medals in the recurve and compound mixed event of the Asian Archery Championships here on Tuesday.

Competing under a neutral flag due to the suspension of Indian federation, the Indian archers opened their account with a bronze medal in the recurve mixed pair event where Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari defeated Yichai Zheng and Shaoxuan Wei of China 6-2 without breaking a sweat.

But it was the compound mixed pair team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam who produced a stunner ousting Korea 159-154 in a one-sided affair to set up a gold medal clash with Chinese Taipei, slated for Wednesday.

The team eliminations are also slated from Wednesday while Indian women will also vie for Olympic quotas in the qualifications round on Thursday.

