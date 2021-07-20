From the No. 1 ranked Table Tennis player in India in 2015 to missing out on the 2016 Rio Olympics due to being suspended by the Table Tennis Federation of India for fudging age records, Sutirtha Mukherjee has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and ensures that she will not come back empty-handed. Hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, the 25-year-old has shunned the voices which have oppressed her over the years and made her comeback to Table Tennis in 2017 when she won the Senior National Table Tennis Championships.

Back in form, Mukherjee was also a part of the team which travelled for Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she created history by winning gold in the women’s team event. Focused, determined and committed, Mukherjee went on to win the Senior National TT Championships in 2019, followed by stunning the likes of Petrissa Solja (Germany) and Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). The West Bengal paddler is now travelling to Tokyo, where she will make her maiden appearance in the Olympics.

Age - 27

Sports/Discipline - Table Tennis

Working Ranking - 95

First Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

Commonwealth Games

— Gold - Women’s Team, 2018 Gold Coast

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Stunning India’s highest ranked paddler Manika Batra to come from behind, Sutirtha Mukherjee won the duel 4-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4) in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers Tournament in Doha to book her seat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 95th ranked paddler earned the quota for India in Table Tennis and earn her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Recent Performances

Sutirtha Mukherjee beat compatriot Manika Batra in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers Tournament to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Before that, due to the pandemic, Sutirtha was at home, focussing on getting fit and mentally preparing herself to qualify. In 2019, Sutirtha won her second Nationals Championships and gained plenty of experience by facing star players in the Ultimate Tennis Table league.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Sutirtha Mukherjee was unable to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics as she was suspended by the Table Tennis Federation of India for age fraud, which resulted in a two-year ban from representing India.

