Sutirtha Mukherjee Stars as Debutants U Mumba Beat Chennai Lions in Ultimate Table Tennis

New Delhi: India's former women's national champion Sutirtha Mukherjee pulled off a massive upset over Germany's Petrissa Solja, helping debutants U Mumba TT down Chennai Lions 9-6 in Ultimate Table Tennis on Friday.

India's top star Sharath Kamal drew the Lions back into the contest by recovering five points from U Mumba, two in mixed doubles along with the Solja and another two in the second men's singles contest to make it 6-6 going into the final fixture of the evening.

But Hong Kong's experienced Doo Hoi Kem was too powerful for India's Madhurika Patkar, sweeping the last three points of the tie to give U Mumba a big win.

Sutirtha set the ball rolling for U Mumba, cruising to an unexpected 5-1 lead in the opening game. She made the most of that stunning start to take the first game 11-7. She then showed amazing composure, fighting back from 5-10 to take the second game on golden point.

Sutirtha, however, couldn't continue the momentum, losing the decider 5-11 but had already garnered two crucial points for her team.

Kazakhastan's Kirill Gerassimenko was quick to seize the opportunity, toppling Portugal's Tiago Apolonia (former World No. 13) 2-1 in the men's singles. It was a gripping contest, with the young Kirill showing great defensive skills while also unleashing deceptive shots from close to the table.

Kirill stayed ahead for most part of the opening game although Tiago caught up with him twice, at 5-5 and 10-10. Kirill, however, remained cool to conjure a backhand winner to put another point into the team's kitty.

The next game too was close but Kirill managed to streak ahead from 7-7 to pick up a second point for himself and his team. He lost the third game tamely though, setting the stage for Sharath.

Sharath and Solja combined to ease past Manav Thakkar and Doo Hoi Kem 2-1. They dominated the contest, with Sharath playing his usual attacking game. But much like the rest of the matches on the day, the third game of the mixed doubles went to the losers of the match.

Sharath began the singles strongly against Manav, winning the first 11-7. Manav, however, clawed back to take the next game 11-5. The decider proved to be a thriller, with the duo battling for every point, before the senior Indian's experience bailed him out.

RESULTS

Women's Singles - Suthirtha Mukherjee bt Petrissa Solja 2-1 (11-7, 11-10, 5-11)

Men's Singles - Kirill Gerassimenko bt Tiago Apolonia 2-1 (11-10, 11-9, 5-11)

Mixed Doubles - Manav Thakkar/Doo Hoi Kem lost to Sharath Kamal/Petrissa Solja 1-2 (8-11, 8-11, 11-7)

Men's Singles - Manav Thakkar lost to Sharath Kamal 1-2 (7-11, 11-5, 10-11)

Women's Singles - Doo Hoi Kem bt Madhurika Patkar 3-0 (11-10, 11-7, 11-5)