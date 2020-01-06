Take the pledge to vote

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Jelena Ostapenko Pull Out of Auckland Classic

Svetlana Kuznetsova pulled out due to a viral illness, while Jelena Ostapenko withdrew for 'personal reasons'.

Reuters

Updated:January 6, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
Svetlana Kuznetsova, Jelena Ostapenko Pull Out of Auckland Classic
Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Former Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko have pulled out of this week's Auckland Classic, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Russian Kuznetsova, 34, was set to face Serena Williams at the event, a traditional warmup for the Australian Open, but pulled out due to a viral illness, while 22-year-old Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons".

It is another setback for the tournament, which who saw U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraw with a knee issue.

"Due to the withdrawal of Ostapenko and Kuznetsova, two lucky losers have found spots in the main draw," organisers said on Twitter, with American Usue Maitane Arconada and Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure the fortunate pair.

Williams will now face Italy's Camila Giorgi while Latvian Ostapenko's first-round opponent, Laura Siegemund of Germany, takes on Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

