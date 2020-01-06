Svetlana Kuznetsova, Jelena Ostapenko Pull Out of Auckland Classic
Svetlana Kuznetsova pulled out due to a viral illness, while Jelena Ostapenko withdrew for 'personal reasons'.
Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Former Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko have pulled out of this week's Auckland Classic, organisers confirmed on Monday.
Russian Kuznetsova, 34, was set to face Serena Williams at the event, a traditional warmup for the Australian Open, but pulled out due to a viral illness, while 22-year-old Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons".
It is another setback for the tournament, which who saw U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraw with a knee issue.
"Due to the withdrawal of Ostapenko and Kuznetsova, two lucky losers have found spots in the main draw," organisers said on Twitter, with American Usue Maitane Arconada and Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure the fortunate pair.
Williams will now face Italy's Camila Giorgi while Latvian Ostapenko's first-round opponent, Laura Siegemund of Germany, takes on Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Colgate And Oral-B Are Putting AI Where You Least Expected it: Inside Your Mouth
- Priyanka Chopra Pairs Bubble Gum Pink Gown with Bvlgari Diamonds for Golden Globes 2020
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla After His 'Jealous' Comments
- Deepika Padukone Celebrates 34th Birthday, Nehha Pendse Marries Shardul Singh Bayas
- Upgrade Your PC to Windows 10 For Free Right Now; No Windows 7 Updates From January 14