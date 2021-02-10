SWA vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be looking to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday. Swansea City have been in form in the campaign and now, they are looking at a possible return to the Premier League. They are currently just two points off the top of the table and are presently at a run of ten games without defeat across all competitions.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in roaring form as they smashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1 in their last English Premier League.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City game will commence at 11:00 pm IST.

SWA vs MCI FA Cup 2020-21, Swansea City vs Manchester City: Live Streaming

Swansea City vs Manchester City match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV.

SWA vs MCI FA Cup 2020-21, Swansea City vs Manchester City: Match Details

Wednesday, February 10- 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

SWA vs MCI Dream11 team

Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Vice-captain: Jamal Lowe

Goalkeeper: Zack Steffen

Defenders: Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Tommy Doyle, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell

Strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Jamal Lowe

SWA vs MCI, FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

SWA vs MCI, FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Swansea City: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Tommy Doyle, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden