Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Swapna Barman Happy With Arjuna award Nomination But Disappointed for Coach

Swapna Barman was nominated for Arjuna award but her coach Subhas Sarkar missed out on Dronacharya nomination.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Swapna Barman Happy With Arjuna award Nomination But Disappointed for Coach
File photo of Swapna Barman. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Kolkata: Asian Games gold medal-winning heptathlete Swapna Barman is excited to be chosen for the Arjuna Award, but disappointed for her coach Subhas Sarkar being snubbed for the Dronacharya Award.

Jalpaiguri girl Swapna, who has six toes on each feet, became the first Indian to win a heptathlon gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She had credited her coach Sarkar for the gold medal in Jakarta.

But Sarkar was ignored for the Dronacharya Award while Mohinder Singh Dhillon, coach of shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, was picked for the coveted honour by the selection panel.

"It feels extremely sad not to see Sir's name in the list of Dronacharya. It's all because of Sir that I'm getting this award. It's a dream come true for me but I'm really sad for Sir," Swapna told PTI on Saturday.

Sarkar, however, refused to comment on not getting the Dronacharya Award and instead focused on Swapna's next target -- to achieve the Olympic qualification mark which is a stiff 6420 points.

Swapna's personal best so far has been 6026 points and the Olympic qualification will be decided on the basis of ranking points in international events from January to June 2020.

Sarkar said the Arjuna Award would motivate Swapna to achieve the Olympic qualification.

"Now we will begin preparation to qualify for 2020 Olympics. Of course, it will motivate her big time. If she wins another gold at Asian Games or Asian Championships and qualify for Olympics maybe she would be a strong contender for Khel Ratna or a Padmashri," Sarkar said.

"Arjuna is a first step, it's always to be appreciated. It's a big recognition from the society. Awards are always encouraging as it's a recognition for your hard work. This is for the first time after Soma Biswas, a Bengal athlete got an Arjuna.

"It was expected as both SAI and the federation had nominated her. She fully deserved it," he said.

Related Stories

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram