SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine: Sweden are slated to face Ukraine on Wednesday in their round of 16 encounter in Glasgow. The SWE vs UKR knockout game will kick off at 12:30 am (IST). Sweden are high on confidence after finishing their Group stage as table toppers. Sweden’s goalless draw against Spain in the last stage highlighted their defensive solidity. And with their 3-2 win over Poland, the Blågult proved that they can be successful on the front foot too. So far, in their Euro history, Sweden have never won a knockout tie at the finals and this is their best chance to break it.

Meanwhile, Ukraine keep surprising fans and experts alike with their unexpected performance. Ukraine were completely outplayed by the Netherlands, yet they manage to snatch a point from the Dutch team. On the other hand, they looked in complete control against North Macedonia but almost lost a two-goal lead before taking control of the match again. After that, they were beaten by Austria. However, despite their inconsistent performance, in Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine possess goal threats and the duo can turn the tide once again.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs UKR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the SWE vs UKR match in India.

SWE vs UKR Live Streaming

The match between SWE vs UKR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

SWE vs UKR Match Details

The match between SWE vs UKR will be played on Wednesday, June 30, at Hampden Park in Glasgow. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

SWE vs UKR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Alexander Isak

Vice-Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko

SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Robin Olsen

Defenders: Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Mykola Matvienko, Vitalii Mykolenko

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Shaparenko

Forwards: Alexander Isak, Andriy Yarmolenko

Sweden vs Ukraine probable XI:

Sweden Predicted Starting Line-up: Robin Olsen; Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Ukraine Predicted Starting Line-Up: Georgi Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitalii Mykolenko; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko; Roman Yaremchuk

