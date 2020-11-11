News18 Logo

Swedish National Team Soccer Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19

The coach of Sweden's men's national football team Janne Andersson has tested positive for COVID19, the Swedish Football Association said on Wednesday, only hours before his side was due to take on neighbouring Denmark.

STOCKHOLM: The coach of Sweden’s men’s national football team Janne Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish Football Association said on Wednesday, only hours before his side was due to take on neighbouring Denmark.

“Janne is feeling well under the circumstances (and) will remain in isolation at home,” Swedish team doctor Anders Valentin said in a statement.

The Football Association said Andersson had been self-isolating since the end of last week after a close family member tested positive for the virus that has surged once again across the country in recent weeks.

Sweden is scheduled to play a friendly match away against Denmark on Wednesday evening.


  • First Published: November 11, 2020, 18:54 IST
