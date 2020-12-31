Swedish Women’s Champion Göteborg Is Back For 2021

STOCKHOLM: Just two days after announcing its dissolution, Swedish womens champion Gteborg is back.

The club received an overwhelming response from potential investors after announcing that it can no longer compete financially with major European teams. As a result, Gteborg will defend its Swedish league title in 2021, the club said Thursday.

The team said, however, that its long-term concerns haven’t changed. Gteborg is not linked to a mens team and it fears that it can’t compete at the elite level when major Swedish and European clubs have started spending more money on their womens teams.

With clubs like Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and others having realized the value of womens football … they are making large investments and have given womens football resources that its impossible for us to match, the club said Tuesday.

Potential new investors include private individuals, companies, and other soccer teams, Gteborg said.

The club, which has been funded by the sponsorship of a local brewery, was eliminated from the Champions League this month when it lost to Manchester City in the round of 32.

Gteborg won its first domestic league title this year, having finished second four times, and also won the Swedish Cup three times.

American forward Christen Press is among the internationals who have played for Gteborg.

