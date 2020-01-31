Sweet Caroline: How a Song Helped Dominic Thiem Fight Back and Reach Australian Open Final after Lights Hitch
Australian Open: Dominic Thiem said that when the song 'Sweet Caroline', playing when the stadium lights malfunction, helped calm his nerves and go onto beat Alexander Zverev.
Dominic Thiem (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: Dominic Thiem said a burst of 'Sweet Caroline' during a stadium lights malfunction helped calm his nerves as he fought back from a set down to reach the Australian Open final on Friday.
The Austrian fifth seed was 0-1 down in the third set to Alexander Zverev when the semi-final was halted for nine minutes to fix a light which had gone out behind the baseline.
But Thiem said the Neil Diamond classic, played to entertain the crowd during the delay, reminded him of good times on skiing holidays with friends.
"I felt like I'm in Austria on skiing holidays, that's where they play this song all the time." ⛷️
Sweet Caroline, the secret ingredient for @ThiemDomi 😂#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/rAURYFGgst
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
"I like this song," he said. "I felt like I was in Austria on skiing holidays, because that's where they play that song all the time.
"That loosened me up a bit."
Thiem went on to win the third and fourth sets for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) victory and a place in his first Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and J sister Danielle Jonas' Disney Princess Moment at Grammys
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2
- Google Search For Coronavirus Will Now Also Show Tips on How to Keep Yourself Safe
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests