Swimming Coach Accused of Raping National Junior Gold Medallist Brought to Goa
Goa swimming coach Surajit Ganguly has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl training under him.
Kiren Rijiju assured that strict action will be taken against Surajit Ganguly. (Photo: Twitter)
Panaji: Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl training under him, was brought to Goa late on Saturday night after the state police was granted three-day transit custody of the accused by a Delhi court.
Ganguly, who had been on the run since the case was registered, was arrested from the Kashmiri Gate area in New Delhi on Friday.
"The accused was produced before Tis Hajari court in New Delhi which remanded him in a three-day transit remand of Goa police Saturday noon," deputy superintendent of police, Gajanan Prabhudesai, told PTI.
Ganguly was employed with the Goa Swimming Association when the alleged incident took place in Mapusa.
The father of the girl had approached Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal against Ganguly, a senior police officer had said.
He said the police had obtained a complaint from West Bengal police via e-mail and registered an FIR.
Ganguly has been booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Goa Children's Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Files Complaint of Mental Harassment Against Kamal Haasan
- Dream Come True: Bianca Andreescu Proud of Herself after US Open Win against Serena Williams
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode