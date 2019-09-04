Swimming Nationals: Srihari Nataraj Continues Record-breaking Spree on Day 5, Wins Best Swimmer
Srihari Nataraj won a gold medal, made broke a national record in men's 100m backstroke and was adjudged the Best Swimmer at the 73rd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championship.
Srihari Nataraj created a national record in the 100m backstroke to win gold (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Bhopal: Srihari Nataraj and Kenisha Gupta ended their campaign in style, claiming gold medals in men's 100m backstroke and women's 100m freestyle events respectively on the final day of the 73rd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championship here on Wednesday.
Srihari created a national record in the men's 100m backstroke, his last individual event of this meet. He finished with a time of 55.63s. He broke his own record of 56.53, which set last year.
It was an easy win for Srihari, who dominated the race with SSCB's Madhu PS finishing almost 3 seconds behind him at 58.30 to settle for the silver medal. Rakshith Shetty of Karnataka (58.89) took home the bronze medal.
In the women's 100m freestyle event, Maharashtra's Kenisha pipped record holder Shivani Kataria of Haryana to take home the gold.
Kenisha established the national record by clocking 58.26 seconds at the Prakash Taran Pushkar Bhavan here.
Srihari and Shivani emerged as the best swimmers of the meet with the Karnataka aquatic team being adjudged the best team for its overall performance in the competition.
Srihari ends the competition with four gold medals and three new national records to his name, while Shivani takes home a rich medal haul of three medals including two golds and one silver.
Results:
Women: 800m Freestyle: Richa Mishra (Police) 9:22.50; Khushi Dinesh (Karnataka) 9:34.81; Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) 9:31.41
100m Breastroke: Kareena Shankta (Maharashtra) 1:14.97; Saloni Dalal (Karnataka) 1:15.89; Chahat Arora (Punjab) 1:16.36.
100m Backstroke: Ridhima Kumar (Karnataka) 1:07.19; Suvana Baskar (Karnataka) 1:07.22, Soubrity Mondal (Bengal) 1:07.41
200m Butterfly: Apeksha Fernandes (Maharashtra) 2:23.17; Anvesha Girish (Karnataka) 2:25.3; Shakthi B (Tamil Nadu) 2:25.78
100m Freestyle: Kenisha Gupta (Maharashtra) 58.26 (NMR); Shivani Kataria (Haryana) 59.21 ; Sadhvi Dhuri 1:00.06
Men: 200m Freestyle: Kushagra Rawat (Delhi) 1:53.44; Anand AS (SSCB) 1:54.97; Aaron Fernandes (Mahrashtra) 1:55.71.
100m Breastroke: Likith SP (Karnataka) 1:02.69; Danush S (Tamil Nadu) 1:04.18; M Lohith (RSPB) 1:05.08
100m Backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) 55.63 (NMR), Madhu PS (SSCB) 58.30, Rakshith Shetty (Karnataka) 58.89
200m Butterfly: Sajan Prakash (Police) 2:00.13; Supriya Mondal (RSPB) 2:03.41; Tanish George Mathew (Karnataka) 2:04.23.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic with Lady Covering Her Face, Fans Speculate Everyone from Sara to Kriti
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Urges Fans to Watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Again
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary