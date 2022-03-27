Swiss Open Women's and Men's Singles Final - PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Head-to-Head

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be in action on the finals day of the Swiss Open Super 300 on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Sindhu and Prannoy made it to the final while another Indian, Kidambi Srikanth, who was also in the semi-finals, was unable to move past the last four stage.

Sindhu will take the court before Prannoy and will take on Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles final. Sindhu leads 15-1 against Ongbamrungphan in their head-to-head record.

Also, Sindhu has won the last five matches where these two have faced off. Off those five, Sindhu dropped a set only once, in Denmark Open 2021. So far in 2022, Sindhu has won only one title at Syed Modi India International but she will be expected to take the title in Basel.

Prannoy, on the other hand, will be up against a much-higher ranked Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. Prannoy is currently ranked 26th in the world while Christie is the world No.8.

In their head-to-head, Prannoy trails 3-4 against Christie and he has won only one of their last five meetings. The two have not met this year and Prannoy has picked up his form in 2022. However on Sunday, he will be up against it in the final.

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s Swiss Open matches involving India shuttlers:

Swiss Open 2022: Women’s Singles Final

PV Sindhu will on Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrunngphan in the women’s singles final of the Swiss Open on March 27. The game is scheduled at 3:10pm IST (approximately).

Swiss Open 2022: Men’s Singles Final

HS Prannoy will play Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles final of the Swiss Open on March 27. The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:50pm IST.

Where can you watch the Swiss Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the Swiss Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the Swiss Open 2022 live streaming?

One can also live-stream the Swiss Open matches on Voot Select and BWF TV.

