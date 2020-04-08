SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Switzerland's Ice Hockey Great Roger Chappot Passes Away Due to Coronavirus

Roger Chappot (Photo Credit: @officialGSHC)

Roger Chappot (Photo Credit: @officialGSHC)

Roger Chappot, who represented Switzerland at the 1964 Winter Olympics, died of coronavirus at 79.

Share this:

Zurich: Former ice hockey player Roger Chappot, who played more than 100 games for Switzerland's national team including at the 1964 Winter Olympics, has died due to COVID-19. He was 79.

The International Ice Hockey Federation says Chappot was first treated at a hospital two weeks ago. He returned home before his condition became worse on Apil 1 and he was admitted to an intensive care unit.

The IIHF says Chappot "was a legend in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and one of the best centers in the country in the '60s."

He was the Swiss league's leading scorer in the 1964 season.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,668

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,973

    +1,054

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,209

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,096

    +62
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres