SYD vs NJ Dream11 Team Prediction A League, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets - Playing XI, Football

The league leader Sydney FC will welcome Newcastle Jets in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing A league. In the previous fixture, SYD had been on the winning side. As far as NJ is concerned, it is going to be their first match after the game resumed post the lockdown.

The A League 2020 Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets fixture is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm IST on Tuesday, July 21. The match will be played at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Sydney FC beat Wellington Pheonix by 3-1 on July 17. As of now SYD have a total of 51 points while NJ have only 24 points.

A League Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets: SYD vs NJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Dream11 Captain: Adam Le Fondre

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Dream11 Vice Captain: Dimitrios Petratos

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Dream11 Goalkeeper: Andrew Redmayne

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Dream11 Defenders: Joel King, Ryan McGowan, Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Dream11 Midfielders: Dimitrios Petratos, Matthew Ridenton, Trent Buhagiar

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Dream11 Strikers: Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Yerasimakis Petratos

A League SYD vs NJ, Sydney FC possible starting lineup vs Newcastle Jets: Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Callum Talbot, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic

A League SYD vs NJ, Newcastle Jets possible starting lineup vs Sydney FC: Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Ridenton, Dimitrios Petratos, Nikolai Topor-Stanley