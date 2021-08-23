Sydney 2000 Silver-medallist Jessica Tuomela Eyes Triathlon Glory in Tokyo Paralympics

The last time the visually impaired Jessica Tuomela took part in the Paralympics in 2008, she did so as one of Canada’s top swimmers. Thirteen years later, she returns to the showpiece with a couple of degrees and ready to compete in another sport. Blinded by retinoblastoma (a cancer of the eye) when she was only three years old, three-time Paralympian Toumela’s success in the sporting arena defines courage and determination.

In the Tokyo games starting Tuesday, she will look to add to her rich legacy, this time in triathlon. “I finished a couple of degrees, finished my masters in social work and ran a massage therapy clinic during my eight-year break.

“But I just couldn’t put out the fire to train and compete," she told the Olympic Information Service ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics, starting from Tuesday. Tuomela, who represented Canada in swimming between 2000 and 2008, won silver in 50m in the women’s freestyle at the Sydney 2000 Games, but decided to hang up her swimsuit in 2008.

Eight years later, she returned to elite sport and took up triathlon. “The fact that these will be my fourth Games still blows my mind. You never know if you get to go (to the Paralympics) or are able to go again," Tuomela said.

“When I retired from swimming in 2008, I wasn’t really satisfied with my season and results at the Paralympics. I walked away with a bad taste in my mouth and knew that wasn’t the way to leave the sport." She learned to swim by the time she 12 years old. At 17, Tuomela won a silver medal at the 2000 paralympics in Sydney. After participating in two more Paralympics, Tuomela took a long break.

“Instead of training for one sport, I thought: ‘why not training for three?’. That’s how I got into triathlon. “It’s been a very steep learning curve. One of the biggest challenges was learning how to balance training, eating and napping for three sports." The 38-year-old said qualifying for her fourth Paralympic Games has “been incredibly rewarding".

“When I got into triathlon, the Paralympics were never not an option," she said. “But I didn’t realise how much work I had to do (to get there). “I am glad I didn’t know that, because I might have second guessed myself.

“At some point, I even asked national team coach Carolyn Murray whether the sport was something I should try to pursue competitively or recreationally. She encouraged me to keep going, so I did." Since competing in her first race in March 2017, Tuomela has won the 2018 World Para-Triathlon Series in Edmonton (Canada) and grabbed a bronze medal at the 2019 world championships, as well as topping the podium at the 2019 Paralympic test event in Tokyo. Before winning medals, Tuomela said she had some important things to learn after switching from swimming to triathlon.

“I went from a sport where I won medals for myself, or where I lost medals for myself," she said. “Now I entered a sport where I am tied to another human being (a guide) the entire race.

“That totally changes the dynamic of the race. It’s about teamwork now. “Competing with a guide has been one of the biggest challenges, yet one of the most amazing parts of competing in triathlon as a visually impaired athlete." In Tokyo, Tuomela is hoping to enjoy the ride, rather than thinking about winning medals.

“In swimming, I got to the point where I didn’t enjoy what I was doing any more and that was a big detriment. Now, I really try to just have fun and hopefully, success follows."

