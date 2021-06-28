CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#JammuAirport#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Other Sports»Sydney McLaughlin Smashes 400m Hurdles World Record at US Trials
1-MIN READ

Sydney McLaughlin Smashes 400m Hurdles World Record at US Trials

Sydney McLaughlin wins the Women's 400 Meters Hurdles (AFP)

Sydney McLaughlin wins the Women's 400 Meters Hurdles (AFP)

The 21-year-old star became the first woman ever to duck below the 52-second barrier

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the women’s 400m hurdles at the US Olympic trials on Sunday, clocking 51.90sec after a thrilling battle with rival Dalilah Muhammad.

The 21-year-old star became the first woman ever to duck below the 52-second barrier after running a superb tactical race against reigning Olympic and world champion Muhammad.

Muhammad, who had held the previous world record of 52.16sec following her win over McLaughlin at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, was second in 52.42sec.

Anna Cockrell claimed the third qualifying spot in 53.70sec.

More to follow…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 28, 2021, 10:06 IST