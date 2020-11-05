Syracuse DB Trill Williams Opts Out, To Enter NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y.: Syracuse junior defensive back Trill Williams is following former star safety Andre Cisco out the door.

Williams announced Wednesday night on social media that hes opting opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

I cant begin to express how humbled I am by the love youve shown me throughout my time here, Williams wrote in a post on Twitter to fans. From day one youve made me feel welcome.”

Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in his three seasons. He scored a remarkable touchdown in the season finale against Wake Forest last year, forcing a fumble and returning it 94 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime.

Cisco, a preseason All-American, opted out after playing the first two games of the season. He was injured in warmups prior to the third game and never returned. He also plans to enter next year’s NFL draft.

___

