Syringe Controversy Aside, Exuberant Flag Hoisting at CWG Village by India
The Indian athletes seemed unruffled by the syringe controversy that has cast a shadow on their Commonwealth Games build-up as they enthusiastically took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the athletes village.
Representative image. (File Photo: Ibnlive)
Gold Coast: The Indian athletes seemed unruffled by the syringe controversy that has cast a shadow on their Commonwealth Games build-up as they enthusiastically took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the athletes village.
The mood was cheerful and the entire boxing contingent, which is at the center of the syringe controversy, took part in the ceremony this evening.
Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom was seen shaking a leg while the likes of javelin star Neeraj Chopra merrily posed for pictures at the event.
"We are focussed on the training, nothing more. We don't know anything else," said a boxing coach with the team.
India's build-up to the Games was marred when syringe were found outside the rooms of some Indian athletes, speculated to be boxers.
The Commonwealth Games Federation is investigating the matter but hasn't named India as of now.
At the ceremony, India's chef-de-mission Vikram Sisodia avoided speaking on the matter.
The athletes cheered excitedly when the flag was hoisted before indulging in some sloganeering to celebrate the moment.
The Games will kick off on April 5 after an opening ceremony on April 4.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
