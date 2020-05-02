SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Table Tennis: All Competitions Scrapped Until End July Says ITTF

International Table Tennis Federation

International Table Tennis Federation

International Table Tennis Federation canceled all competitions and events at least until the end of July due to coronavirus.

  Reuters
  Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Berlin: All table tennis competitions and events have been scrapped at least until the end of July due to the coronavirus, the international table tennis federation (ITTF) said on Saturday.

Following an update from its task force the ITTF said it was looking into potentially returning to action in August but would also need to cut costs.

"The current period of suspension of all ITTF events and activities has been extended up until the end of July 2020," it said in a statement.

"The situation is being monitored closely for an eventual restart of ITTF events in August 2020."

It said it was also cancelling all veterans tour events and Table Tennis X events for the entire year while looking into cost-cutting measures to meet the financial challenges.

"ITTF management have been asked to find ways to reduce operation costs overall, including the need for there to be some HR restructure in order to manage 2020 financial realities," it said.

The virus has wreaked havoc with the international sports calendar, forcing also the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Euro 2020 soccer championships to 2021.

But it has also cut deep into international federations' finances putting their future operations in doubt.

