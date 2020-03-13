English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Table Tennis Joins Coronavirus Sports Shutdown as ITTF Suspends All Play Till April 30

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

International Table Tennis Federation suspended all activities until the end of April.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Share this:

Hong Kong: The world table tennis body suspended "all activities" until the end of April on Friday, joining a long list of sporting casualties of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The International Table Tennis Federation suspension, from Monday, affects a number of tournaments around the world, as well as training and promotional activities.

"Following the declaration by the World Health Organization of COVID-19 as a pandemic and the increased number of international travel restrictions, the ITTF has decided to suspend all activities provisionally, with the health and safety of athletes, coaches, officials and fans as the top priority," a statement said.

Sports from football to basketball and badminton have been hit by the outbreak, with a swathe of competitions put on hold less than five months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story