Table Tennis Star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Excited After Unbeaten Run in Poland

India’s ace table-tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is excited after maintaining an unbeaten record in the Polish Superliga, saying it will boost his confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that start on July 23 in Japan. Representing Jaroslaw in the Polish table tennis league, the 28-year-old Gnanasekaran had a brilliant run in the tournament, winning as many as nine matches for his bronze medal-winning team. In his last league match on Sunday, the Indian scored an exciting 3-1 win over Gacina Andrej to gain valuable experience ahead of his preparation for the Olympics.

“I see Polish league as a big opportunity to polish my skills. It’s uncertain whether we will get to compete in more good competitions in the coming days [due to the ongoing pandemic]. Match practice ahead of the Olympics is an important aspect of preparation," he told IANS.

Last month, Gnanasekaran qualified for Tokyo Olympics in the men’s singles event in the Asian qualification tournament in Doha.

Seasoned Sharath Kamal also made cut for the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s singles event in Doha.

