Table Tennis Veteran Anthony Amalraj Recovers from Coronavirus But Will Not Take Part in Training Camp

Veteran table tennis player Anthony Amalraj, member of the bronze medal-winning men's side at the 2018 Asian Games, has decided against joining his teammates at the ongoing national camp in Sonepat as a precautionary measure after recovering from COVID-19.

Amalraj, also a two-time national champion, feared for his life in a Chennai hospital after contracting the virus last month. His parents also got infected, adding to the fear. However, all have recovered now with Amalraj being discharged from the hospital on October 25.

"The training can wait. It was easily the worst week of my life when I was in the hospital. Luckily for me and my parents, we recovered quickly from the virus. We all know how deadly it can be. Grateful to god that we are okay now," the 34-year-old told .

