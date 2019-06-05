Tabraiz Shamsi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Tabraiz Shamsi is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.

Body: Tabraiz Shamsi, whose full name is Tabraiz Shamsi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on February 18, 1990 at Johannesburg, Gauteng. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm chinaman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, Easterns, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa A, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans.

Tabraiz Shamsi has played in 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 0. His highest score is 0. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 5.30. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/33.

Shamsi made his ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide on June 7, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at St George's Park, March 13, 2019.

This Tabraiz Shamsi: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 05, 2019.