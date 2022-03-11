Tajinderpal Singh Toor, M Sreeshankar and Dutee Chand to Compete in World Athletics Indoor Championships

India will field shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, long jumper M Sreeshankar and sprinter Dutee Chand in the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from March 18 to 20.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said Toor and Sreeshankar got entries on the basis of their rankings, while Dutee was extended an invitation by World Athletics to run in the women’s 60m event.

“Sreeshankar is ranked 14th and Tajinderpal Singh Toor 18th on the Road to Belgrade 2022 lists," said Sumariwalla, who is also the jury member of the championships.

We have seen them both show good early season form in the National Open Jumps and National Open Throws Competitions respectively and are looking forward to them giving off their best in the World Indoor Championships. Dutee Chand has been invited by World Athletics to participate in the 60m event, he said.

All the three Indian athletes will be seen in action on March 18. Dutee will be the first one in action in 60m heats. Later that day, Sreeshankar will be among the competitors in the long jump final.

Advertisement

Toor will be in action in the shot put final late on March 19 evening.

There will be 12 events each for men and women in the three-day championships.

The Indian athletes will leave for Belgrade on March 15.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.