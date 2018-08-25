English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tajinderpal Singh Toor on Seventh Heaven After Winning Asiad Gold
Young shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor etched his name in history books by winning the country's seventh gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia on Saturday.
(AFP Image)
Toor didn't just win the gold, but also destroyed his fellow competitors in the process. Toor's top four throws were 20.75, 20.00, 19.96 & 19.96 and the silver medal was given to the Chinese athlete, who shot 19.52, all behind the Indian's top-four attempts.
Toor also set the tone for other track and field athletes by becoming the first Indian to set a Games record in the ongoing edition. Although, Toor's sensational throw adds to the country's medal tally in Indonesia, but for the 23-year-old, it has a greater significance. Toor's father, who asked him to take up the sport, was diagnosed with skin-cancer in 2015 and the ace shot putter wants to win all the laurels that he can for him.
"At this stage, I know that my father is not going to live for too long. All I want to do right now is to win as many medals as I can, while he is still alive. I want to give him all the medals," Toor told Sportskeeda.
Born in a family of farmers in Moga (Punjab), Toor wanted to take up cricket — like any other kid in this country — however, upon persuasion by his father, he became the champion athlete that he has turned out to be today.
Last year, Toor made a name for himself by winning the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, followed by another second-place finish at the Asian Indoor Championships in Turkmenistan. But after a disastrous Commonwealth Games journey earlier, Toor's redemption has finally come in Jakarta, where he blew everyone away, in the manner that only he could do.
Men's Shot Put is #India's MOST successful event in #Athletics in #AsianGames history, We have now won 9 Gold including today's @Tajinder_Singh3 Tajinder Toor's with New Games Record, 3 Silver & 7 Bronze since 1951.— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 25, 2018
PC- @rahuldpawar @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/a7EkQmFDdx
That proud moment when Tejinder pal Singh Toor won GOLD for INDIA in shot put and 🇮🇳 flew high at #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/1DT2Gl2Hd2— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 25, 2018
