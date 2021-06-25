Taking Selfies? Social Media Outraged as Wrestler Sushil Kumar Snapped Before Going to Jail

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

But on Friday, pictures surfaced online of Sushil being swarmed by policemen trying to get a selfie with the wrestlers.

Policemen were seen posing with murder accused Sushil Kumar outside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.@AnvitSrivastava with details.Join the broadcast with @SiddiquiMaha pic.twitter.com/7m8SEXF7La — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 25, 2021

Here’s how social media reacted:

Its look like Delhipolice themself droping him off at airport for olypmics #SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/DqkkE7b2Es— Kuch bhi ho sakta hai (@mbhargav) June 25, 2021

The utter shameless. The impunity. The remorseless soul. And we knew wrestlers are attached to the soil of our motherland. This is not it.Hope justice prevails.#SushilKumar #sushilkumararrested pic.twitter.com/GWWbZOYd6a — Sourav Bhakat (@srv_speaks) June 25, 2021

Waah!! Kiya scene hai Future sports ministerCops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused #SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/Cz4qvtqF0a— (@UpretiOfficial) June 25, 2021

Pic 1: Girl going to hostel for the first timePic 2: Boy going to the Jail#SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/IGNOFqLb3O— अमित शर्मा (@AmitsharmaGRENO) June 25, 2021

#SushilKumarPuma ki flip flopsasics ki t-shirtSmiling face#DelhiPolice dying to take selfies Pls see he’s arrested on charges of murder, irony of judiciary pic.twitter.com/itGedoedCV — Rider’s on the Storm (@RotsJain) June 25, 2021

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged. Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar. Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

