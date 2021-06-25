CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Other Sports»Taking Selfies? Social Media Outraged as Wrestler Sushil Kumar Snapped Before Going to Jail
2-MIN READ

Taking Selfies? Social Media Outraged as Wrestler Sushil Kumar Snapped Before Going to Jail

Sushil Kumar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sushil Kumar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

People on social media were left fuming after pictures surfaced of Sushil Kumar clicking selfies before being transferred to Tihar jail.

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

But on Friday, pictures surfaced online of Sushil being swarmed by policemen trying to get a selfie with the wrestlers.

Here’s how social media reacted:

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged. Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar. Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags
June 25, 2021