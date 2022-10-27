TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Newly appointed Tamil Thalaivas head coach Ashan Kumar is all set to start his Pro Kabaddi League journey on Friday. In his first assignment as the Tami Thalaivas head coach, Ashan Kumar will have to deal with a high-flying Jaipur Pink Panthers. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

J Udhay Kumar, the former Tamil Thalaivas head coach, stepped down from his post due to a personal emergency.

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has so far proved to be a dismal one for Tamil Thalaivas. With just one win from six games, Tamil Thalaivas currently find themselves in the 11th spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table. Their solitary win of the season occurred against three-time champions Patna Pirates.

The Tamil Thalaivas failed to carry forward the momentum and endured two consecutive defeats.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have been in brilliant form in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. With 26 points from seven games, Jaipur Pink Panthers currently claim the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Friday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers and; here is everything you need to know:

TAM vs JAI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match.

TAM vs JAI Live Streaming

The PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs JAI match Details

The TAM vs JAI PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Friday, October 28, at 7:30 pm IST.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjun Deswal

Vice-Captain: Ankush

Suggested Playing XI for TAM vs JAI Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Ankush, M Abhishek, Sahul Kumar, Sahil Gulia

All-rounders: V Ajith

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhary, Arjun Deshwal

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible Starting line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Himangshu Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Chaudhary, V Ajith, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ankush

