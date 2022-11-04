TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's PKL 2022-23 TAM vs TEL Match, November 5

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has so far proved to be simply disappointing for the Telugu Titans side. After securing just a win from 10 matches, Telugu Titans are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their solitary win of the season occurred during a match against three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates last month.

Telugu Titans will now be aiming to break their eight-match winless streak as they are set to face Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Telugu Titans will come into the fixture after enduring a heart-breaking 40-37 defeat at the hands of U Mumba, in their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have not been able to do anything impressive either so far this season. They have managed to claim just three wins and two draws from nine matches in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League. Tamil Thalaivas currently find themselves in the 10th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans and, here is everything you need to know:

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vijay Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

